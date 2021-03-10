CP FCT enjoins retired officers to enrol in NHIS

March 10, 2021 Chizoba Ogbeche Security 0



The commissioner of Police in of the FCT, CP Bala Ciroma, has enjoined all retired police officers resident in the FCT to enrol in the 2nd phase of National Health Insurance (NHIS) enrolment exercise for retired police officers.

A press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, ASP Marian Yusuf, Wednesday in Abuja, said: “FCT Police Command wishes to inform all retired officers of the (NPF) that the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, has graciously the 2nd phase of the NHIS enrolment exercise.

“The enrolment is in line with the laudable initiative of the Mohammed Abubakar Adamu to ensure that all retired Police Officers have access to quality health care services through the NHIS.

“The exercise will take place at all Area Commands within the FCT. All retired police officers, each with a spouse, were not captured during the 1st phase of the exercise, are expected to come with their Letter of and Retiree’s I.D Card. 

“The registration/capturing exercise is scheduled to hold between Monday, March 22 – Thursday 25th March 22, 2021m in the FCT. Kindly, note that the exercise is absolutely free.

“CP Bala Ciroma enjoins all retired Police officers in the FCT are yet to be captured on the , to take part in the enrolment exercise.”

No tags for this post.

Sign Up Now

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*