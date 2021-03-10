CP FCT enjoins retired officers to enrol in NHIS

The commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, CP Bala Ciroma, has enjoined all retired police officers resident in the FCT to enrol in the 2nd phase of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) enrolment exercise for retired police officers.

A press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, ASP Marian Yusuf, Wednesday in Abuja, said: “FCT Police Command wishes to inform all retired officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) that the Inspector-General of Police IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, has graciously approved the 2nd phase of the NHIS enrolment exercise.

“The enrolment is in line with the laudable initiative of the IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu to ensure that all retired Police Officers have access to quality health care services through the NHIS.

“The exercise will take place at all Area Commands within the FCT. All retired police officers, each with a spouse, who were not captured during the 1st phase of the exercise, are expected to come with their Letter of Retirement and Retiree’s I.D Card.

“The registration/capturing exercise is scheduled to hold between Monday, March 22 – Thursday 25th March 22, 2021m in the FCT. Kindly, note that the exercise is absolutely free.

“CP Bala Ciroma enjoins all retired Police officers in the FCT who are yet to be captured on the Scheme, to take part in the enrolment exercise.”

Share this: Print

No tags for this post.