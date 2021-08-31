CP Sunday appoints ASP Daniel Ndirpaya as FCT PPRO



The Commissioner Of Police in charge of FCT, CP Babaji Sunday has appointed ASP Daniel Y Ndirpaya as the new Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command.

CP Sunday in a press statement by the new Spokesperson, Tuesday in Abuja said: “The FCT Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that, the Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday has appointed ASP Daniel Y Ndirpaya as the new Police Public Relations Officer for the Command.



“He takes over from ASP Yusuf Mariam who has been redeployed to a higher duty post.

“ASP Daniel Y Ndirpaya holds a Bsc in Economics from the prestigious Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano state, and was commissioned into the Nigeria Police Force on December 20, 2018, as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).



“He served as the OC Ambush Gwarimpa Division, and until his appointment as the PPRO, he was the Deputy Police Public Relations officer of the Command.



“Courses attended by ASP Daniel Y Ndirpaya includes Combat Operation Course at the Police Mobile Force Training College Ila Orangun, International Humanitarian Law ICRC amongst others.”



According to the statement, “While soliciting for support and cooperation of well-meaning residents of the FCT, the new PPRO FCT can be contacted on 08133926624 and [email protected]. Residents can also drop their comments, observations and commendations in any of the police suggestion boxes located at Berger roundabout, Area 1 round about and Federal Secretariat.”



Meanwhile, the new PPRO appreciated the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Babaji Sunday, for the opportunity afforded him to serve in this capacity.