CPC clears Ford fusion, others on manufacturing defects 

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) has cleared Ford Fusion, Lincoln and Focus vehicles manufactured by the Ford Motor Company on accounts that responses and information from the dealers and our inquiries satisfactorily demonstrate that it is appropriate to end this investigation from a consumer protection standpoint.

The Council said it had therefore close this case and treating it as concluded.

It would be recalled that in March 19, 2018 the Consumer Protection Council (“Council”) issued a release regarding a worldwide safety recall of certain Ford Fusion, Lincoln and Focus vehicles manufactured by the Ford Motor Company.

The council in a press statement issued by the Director General ,Babatunde Irukera yesterday in Abuja explained that as part of that regulatory action, the Council invited the public to provide information about ownership or operation of vehicles affected by the recall.

“In addition, the council mandated all recognized or authorized Ford dealers in Nigeria to provide extensive information about the recall and the framework for the implementation of corrective measures.