Cradle foundation supports Badagry hospital with PPE

To support the efforts of government towards reducing the risk of COVID-19 infection among health workers, Friends From Cradle Foundation has presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the General Hospital, Badagry.

President of the foundation, Dr. Michael Kunnuji, said the gesture is to protect frontline health workers against infection.

“We are here today to extend our support to the management of Badagry General Hospital in the area of PPE provisions to assist the workers, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have decided to contribute our widow’s mite in providing this equipment to assist the workers here to further reduce the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have decided to defy all odds to come down to Badagry, because ‘charity begins at home’ and this is the cradle of civilisation,” he said.

Friends from Cradle Foundation was founded by a passionate collective, made up of Badagry indigenes, and those who traced their antecedents to Badagry, often referred to as Nigeria’s ‘cradle of civilization.’

“The equipment includes 120 pieces of N95 face masks, 1000 pieces of gloves, and five pieces of face shields.”

Kunnuji pledged their readiness to partner with the Badagry General Hospital to assist in providing necessary equipment to ensure prompt attention to patients.

Responding, the Deputy Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Olatunde Bakare, said the materials were presented at the right time.

He stated that, “I have waited for a day like this to see some indigenes of Badagy extending hands of help to us here at the hospital.” Also present were Prince Doheto Mesi, BOT Vice-Chairman, and the Secretary-General, Mr Sewedo Nupowaku.