Crafts design produces electric golf cart to reduce importation

The CEO and founder of Crafts Design Nig. Ltd. Engr. Terfa Timothy Addingi an indigenous innovator of numerous inventions in the country, has locally designed and built an electric golf cart to help Nigerians look inward and compete globally. BINTA SHAMA reports.

Nigeria as top importer of cars

Research, shows that Nigeria is at the top 10 of countries importing vehicles at the sum of $5.3 billion (10.1%), while electrical machinery, equipment stands at $3.7 billion (7%) for the perfection of manufacturing cars. It is further said that, 220 vehicles are imported per day into the country which when calculated, will be around 80,300 vehicles imported annually compared to the 14,000 that are manufactured locally.

Further research shows that whenever a car is imported into Nigeria, as soon as the ship drops off the cars at the destination port in Nigeria, the estimated time of transit usually takes about 1 – 3 months. This the innovator looked into to start manufacturing at a very affordable price, to save Nigeria as a nation from the stress attached to importation.

Commissioning of the invention by FG

Just recently, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI) Dr. Christopher Ogbonnaya Onu who was represented by the Director, Technology Appreciation and Adaptation FMSTI, Mr. Fut Anpe to commission the ‘Electric Golf Cart built and produced in-house by Craft Design Nig Ltd’, (the first of its kind in Nigeria). His presence was also graced by other member from the ministry too.

The minister commended the effort of the company in trying to produce and promote a Nigerian manufactured golf cart. He said that he was impressed by the capability exhibited by Craft Design Nigeria Ltd, emphasising that this was a giant leap in the right direct. He further added that the ministry is ready and willing to partner with the company and also to be of help and provide support within their capacity in ensuring that subsequent product are produce. Furthermore, the minister encouraged indigenous manufacturers to learn and emulate the example set by CRAFT DESIGN NIG LTD. The minister also enquired on the challenges faced by the company in the course of production; measures on how to mitigate the challenges was highlighted.

Further speaking, he encouraged the company to find affiliations with other indigenous company for the purpose of fostering synergy for a great economy.

The minister promised to support the company and encourage CRAFT DESIGN NIG LTD to keep up the good work.

Innovator’s view on the invention

Similarly, in an interview with the CEO of the company Terfa Timothy Addingi highlighted details about the Electric Golf Cart. He said that the vehicle is built and designed by Craft Design Nigeria Ltd. It is a six sitter electrically powered vehicle. Speaking of the body, he said that it is made of fiber glass material and it sits on a mild steel chases on a non-independent suspension system. It is 3.35m long, 1.3m wide, 1.8m high and It weighs about 300kg. The golf cart is powered by four 12v batteries giving a sum total of 48v required to drive the motor. He further highlighted the 3 main components that aids in providing the drive needed to move the cart, namely the batteries, the driver and the D.C electric motor.

The D.C motor (DM430) requires 48v to produce about 3.5h.p (2.6kw) needed to drive the cart.

Its steering system is more like any regular steering system, it can achieve a good negotiation with ease.

The sits are made from locally soured material making it more comfortable to relax on.

It drive on a 12inch wheels give it a more better grand clearance need on a rough curts.

The need for a home-made golf cart

The CEO of the company explained why the nation needs a Nigerian made golf cart. “Due to the depreciation of the naira, it has made it too expensive to bring in some of this product from other countries. The Nigerian economy is going through an extraordinary inflation which have affect importation to a large extent. Now when things becomes as it is, there is a need to look inwards and try to find a way of producing things in house i.e. (Nigeria). This is exactly what Craft Design Nigeria LTD have been able to accomplish in building the golf cart among many other products. We’ve been able to source materials locally, and have produced a Nigerian made golf cart capable of competing with others in the global market. Since the materials are sourced locally, it is a lot more affordable as compared with other. We’ve traveled on this road for a long time now, essential looking around in our country to see how we can manufacture product that most people think can only be produced abroad at home. Importing everything and producing nothing to export is the number one critical challenge facing the Nigerian economy i.e. using our money to sustain other economy there by suffocate ours. Craft Design Nigeria Ltd among many other indigenous companies have been able to prove that we have got capabilities to produce in Nigeria but not without is challenges. Another thing we need to look at is that when we allow the initiative to grow, we will save Nigeria a huge sum by creating wealth, employment, by looking inwards as well as compete globally.”

Challenges

The CEO stated clearly some of the challenges faced by most manufacturers who try to manufacture at home. He said, “every manufacturer will testify that during production, challenges are encountered.

One of the major challenges we face during the production of the cart was lack of certain machinery needed in achieving certain designs, curves and bends of some

some component part. We have to use some local means to achieving it, which may not be suitable for mass production.”

Government intervention

The CEO said he would want government and government agencies to partner with the company in actualizing this common goal, i.e. making the manufacturing sector self-sufficient.

He would want the government to help the company in mitigating areas of challenges such as machineries, sourcing material, delegating certain component parts to other manufacturers within the country, encouraging partnership with government agencies and other companies. By so doing more homes based products that are capable of competing with other global brands can be produced here in Nigeria.