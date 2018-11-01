Crashed Boeing 737 airline suffers instrument problem -Techinal log affirms

The Indonesian jet, Boeing 737 airline which crashed shortly after take-off had suffered instrument problems the day before, according to a technical log obtained by the BBC.

A technical log from a flight from Bali to Jakarta on Sunday said an instrument was “unreliable” and the pilot had to hand over to the first officer.

The Boeing 737 airliner crashed into the sea with 189 people on board.

It went down after taking off from Jakarta. There is no sign of survivors.

The BBC has so far been unable to reach Lion Air, the low-cost airline which owns the plane, for comment.

Flight JT 610 was headed for the western city of Pangkal Pinang on Monday when it came down. Rescuers have recovered some bodies and personal items, including baby shoes. Families are being told to go to a hospital to identify the dead.

A technical log obtained by the BBC from the plane’s previous flight suggests that the airspeed reading on the captain’s instrument was unreliable, and the altitude readings differed on the captain’s and first officer’s instruments.

“Identified that CAPT [captain’s] instrument was unreliable and handover control to FO [first officer],” the log reads. “Continue NNC of Airspeed Unreliable and ALT disagree.”

The crew decided to continue their flight and landed safely at Jakarta.

Earlier Lion Air Chief Executive Edward Sirait said the plane had had an unspecified “technical issue” when flying from Denpasar in Bali to Jakarta, but he added that this had been “resolved”.

“If the plane was broken, it would have been impossible to clear the plane to fly from Denpasar,” he said. “When we received the flight crew’s report, we immediately fixed the problem.”

The airline operates 11 Boeing 737 Max 8 planes but the others have not had a similar technical problem and there is no plan to ground the fleet, he added.

What happened to the plane?

Flight JT 610 took off from Jakarta at 06:20 on Monday (23:30 GMT on Sunday).

It was due to arrive at Depati Amir airport in Pangkal Pinang an hour later but 13 minutes into the flight, authorities lost contact.

The pilot had asked to return to Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta airport, officials say.

…As authorities sack technical director, others

Authorities in Indonesia on Wednesday removed the Technical Director of the Lion Airline and several of its technicians after the crash of one of its jets with 189 people on board.

The Antara News Agency reported Indonesia’s transport minister removed on Wednesday

“Today we dismiss the director from his position and his duty,” Budi Karya Sumadi said, citing the accident on Monday as the reason.

He said technicians were also dismissed.

It was not clear whether the removal was permanent or temporary.

Lion Air’s Chief Executive, Edward Sirait, told Reuters he had not heard of the minister’s order.

Earlier, a navy official said Indonesian search and rescue workers have detected a 22-metre long object underwater in area where a Lion Air passenger jet with 189 people on board crashed.

“Last night, we found a fairly large object,” Col. Haris Nugroho told Indonesian broadcaster TVOne, on board the navy ship KRI Rigel.

Ground staff lost touch with flight JT610 13 minutes after the Boeing 737 MAX 8 took off early on Monday from Jakarta, on its way to the tin-mining town of Pangkal Pinang.

There were no survivors.

Nugroho said the navy was using a side-scan sonar to verify whether that object was part of the missing aircraft.

He said Navy divers would also check.

The Rigel has been searching in an area about five nautical miles from the site where flight JT-610 was last contacted.

