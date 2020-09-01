Crashed helicopter was not fitted with recording equipment-AIB

Against insinuations that the helicopter that crashed in Lagos last Friday had a Flight Data Recorder (FDR) taken from the accident site, the Nigerian Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB-N) yesterday affirmed that the aircraft was not fitted with the instrument.

AIB-N Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Akin Olateru, debunked speculations circulating on social media and other public fora with regards to the probable cause of the crash and AIB’s retrieval of the Flight Data Recorder (FDR), popularly known as the Black Box.

The AIB Chief disclosed that from evidence gathered till date, the helicopter has a valid Certificate of Airworthiness (C of A) till October 29, 2020 and Quorum Aviation has a valid Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) that will expire November 20,2020.

Briefing journalists on the updates regarding the unfortunate accident that claimed all three souls on board the aircraft, he clarified that AIB did not retrieve an FDR from the aircraft as the Bell 206 is certified at approximately 1,519kg (3,350lbs) and featured five seats which does not meet the necessary criteria for an FDR and was not featured with one.

The standard requirement for an FDR in any aircraft is ten seats.

The Commissioner disclosed that the preliminary reports on the crash will be made public in four weeks time.

Olateru said that “It is extremely important to note that the Aviation Industry is the most regulated industry globally and its operations are regulated in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The installation and application of FDRs in aircraft is guided by ICAO Annex 6, Parts 1 and 2. The basic standards for both Parts are essentially similar. Part 1 applies to commercial aircraft while Part 2 is for non-commercial operations.”

According to him,”An FDR on the aircraft would have aided the investigation but, nevertheless, our world class trained investigators are competent to retrieve information about a crash from the wreckage and several other components of the aircraft, the site of the crash, communication with the ATC, and other documents on the aircraft and the crew.

The crash is Nigeria’s first aviation fatalities in over 5 years.

The investigative agency also explained that the helicopter did not have the capability to jettison fuel whilst in trouble.