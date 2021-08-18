Create environment for youth to showcase talents, Ajulo tells FG, states, LGs

A Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, Alhaji Wahab Rasheed Ajulo Wednesday tasked Nigeria government at all levels to create enabling environment for the youth to showcase their talents.

Alhaji Ajulo in a statement in Ibadan stressed that doing this will can be done by empowering them with entrepreneurial activities to support their means of livelihood.

The APC chieftain and House of Representatives hopeful for Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency alsovadvised Nigerian youths to channel their talent and knowledge towards the development and growth of the country.

According to him, taking a pragmatic step by governments in empowering and creating enabling environment will address criminality, hunger and unrest by keeping youths busy and also making them earn an income to meet their needs.

Specifically, Alhaji Ajulo said it is time for Nigerian youth to be more committed to the developmental career rather than involving themselves in activities associated with social vices such as cyber crime, banditry and kidnapping.

“Youth as today’s leaders should engage in productive and legitimate activities. Youths should involve themselves in activities that would make them become responsible and self-reliant citizens.They must be steadfast in their resolve to be good citizens of this country and not allow some unscrupulous elements to feast on their Intelligence whether at individual or group level,,” he said.

Alhaji Ajulo added, “they should always remember the child of who they are, never be party to any attack on the public infrastructure. Channel demands to appropriate quarters whenever the case arises, especially if it concerns the development, growth and wellbeing of the Nigerian youths and country as whole.

“Youth should always strive in channeling their talents and knowledge to the growth and development of the society, also governments on their part should invest more in our youths.Youth are the pillars of any nation. A country that fails to invest in its youth either through academics, or skill acquisition, or preparation for leadership role, cannot be great.”

While urging youths in the country to shun crime, Alhaji Ajulo emphasized that they should bear in mind that skill acquisition” is the panacea for unemployment.”

He, however, called on traditional institutions, religious bodies, corporate bodies to support government in order to give many youths a sense of belonging.