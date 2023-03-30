Create ministry to address our plights, pensioners urge Tinubu 

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has urged the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to create a ministry in order to properly address the plights of the country’s retirees.

The zonal public relations officer, Olusegun Abatan, stated this while addressing newsmen on behalf of the pensioners after their quarterly meeting held in Abeokuta, Thursday.

While congratulating the re-elected governors in the South-west, Abatan urged all governors in the zone to implement the consequential adjustment and 35 percent increment in pensions to ameliorate the sufferings of the aged in the states.

“We want him to take us seriously even more what President Buhari has done to the pensioners. We want to appeal to the president-elect to have a separate ministry to address the issue of pensioners in his administration.

“We also want to plead with the governors of the South west states to start harmonisation of pensions,” he said.

