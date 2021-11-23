Create more states in southeast, Ohanaeze urges APC

Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide has advised the All Progressive Congress (APC) government to create additional states in Southeast zone as that would be the only way for the party to survive.

The group stated this in a statement signed and made available to journalists in Abakaliki by its secretary general, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Monday night.

Isiguzoro in the statement noted that despite the infrastructural activities in the zone, Ndigbo never accepted the party.

The statement reads: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has advised the APC led federal government that only additional state creation for the Southeast will upturn the recent gaffes and losses for APC to make inroads in the southeast, especially with the electoral loss in Anambra state governorship election.

” Ndigbo have never been or faired well in the opposition political parties. They are constantly known to be in the mainstream party since 1960. But since 2015, despite the level of improved infrastructural development across the southeast, APC national leadership wonders why the party continues to flop and stagger in the southeast during the elections and 2023 will not be an exception if right decisions are not taken.

” The only reason why they continue to fail lies in the fact that APC is yet to do the right thing, as they have rightly addressed some peculiar problems facing other regions. In the Southwest,they granted Abiola the rights of a president and declare June 12 as Democracy Day to pacify the Southwest even when they have key positions in government including the office of the vice president.”