Creating opportunities for the female gender

Over the years, an issue that has remain contentious in the public domain is the perceived marginalisation of our female gender; both girls and women. It is believed that this discrepancy has continued to inhibit them from assuming their full potentials and contributing to societal development. Joining this discourse is Ms. Derinsola Abiola, Special Assistant on New Media to a former Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, who made a case for advocacy as a way of having virile political platforms to embrace women and create an enabling environment for women to emerge as candidates to vie into political offices in Nigeria.

Ms. Abiola stated that to win an election, candidates needed to have a formidable structure and a lot of funds, saying if these were missing, the chances of winning an election would be very slim as “You can only go far if you are only on a right platform as a woman”, she added. Ms. Abiola said the problem was not about women merely voting for women, but that the kind of platforms that women are running from also play a significant role, stressing that most of these platforms are unable to deliver, thus requiring a lot of advocacy regarding having established platforms to embrace women and creating the rightful environment for women to operate, adding that such advocacy had to be intensified at the party level.

“We are celebrating the progress made so far, while seizing the opportunity to push for further progress regarding issues affecting women and girls in Nigeria like political participation, gender equality, as well as informing the National Assembly to revisit the gender equality bill, which was stepped down recently”, she concluded.

In a similar vein, an appeal has gone to governments at all levels to come up with a policy that would give equal opportunities to male and female children in the country. This call was made by Prof. Helen Bodunde, a communication expert while reflecting on this year’s International Day of Women and Girls in Science, saying the government should encourage women by allowing them demonstrate their potentials as good managers of resources.

Prof. Bodunde, who also doubles as the President, Education, Gender, Youth and Family Network, called on parents and guardians to make sure that equal experience and opportunities were given to their children and wards to elicit their interest in various available opportunities, adding that they should encourage the girl-child to think towards science. “All parents should give equal opportunities to their children.

Do not discourage them, provide them with necessary knowledge to be successful in their endeavours, expose them to each discipline, to make their own decisions and do not form a stumbling block to their development,” she stated. Prof. Bodunde, an Executive of the Coalition of People Working on Sustainable Development Goals, attributed the problems bedeviling Nigeria to loss of values, noting that the need for the recruitment of counsellors in all schools should start from the primary to tertiary levels.

Meanwhile, a Professor of Soil Physics, Kolawole Salako has highlighted the importance of mentoring in the lives of children, hence parents and guardians have been charged to take up this responsibility with all seriousness. Prof. Salako gave this piece of advice while addressing participants at a seminar organised by Dolapo’s Platform entitled, “Teen Focus Africa”, held at the Sacred Heart Catholic College, Abeokuta.

He observed that parenting should start from home with parents and guardians paying more attention to the behavioural patterns of their children and wards from childhood. The Don emphasised that teachers in primary and secondary schools should work on their strengths and weaknesses for them to grow up properly.

Speaking at the occasion, a Professor of Communication Art from the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State, Jendele Hungbo, regretted that money, booze, and sex were the three things that appear to preoccupy the minds of youths these days, saying such should be duly regulated in a sane society. Also, Mr. Abiodun Sheriff from the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, urged participants to allow destiny unravel itself, warning youths to avoid cutting corners in whatever they do. In his remarks, Mr. Bright Adesina of Golden Goose Foundation and Dolapo’s Platform, said the seminar was meant to emulate the lives of people that had reached the peak of their careers.

Sieving out what it takes to creating opportunities for our female gender, relevant political platforms should be created to embrace and encourage women to emerge as candidates to vie for political offices, calling on the National Assembly to revisit the gender equality bill that was stepped down, having a policy that would give equal opportunities to male and female, according equal experience and opportunities to their children and wards to elicit their interest in various available opportunities, recruiting counsellors in all schools from the primary to tertiary levels, mentoring of young ones, preventing the negative influence of illicit drugs and money on youths, avoiding cutting of corners and finally, emulating the exemplary lifestyles of people that have reached the peak of their careers.