Creation of new states, cause of boundary crises in S/west- DG

The creation of new states without the prerequisite definition and demarcation of the internal boundaries have largely been the cause of boundary crises in the South-west region, the Director-General, National Boundary Commission (NBC),Surveyor Adamu Adaji, said Thursday in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

He spoke during an interactive session organised in conjunction with the state government.

Adaji said boundary conflicts in the region had at various times made different governments to set up AdHoc Commissions to handle disputes which arose following the creation of new states, all to no avail.

He said failure to successfully handle all the boundary related issues made the federal government to establish the National Boundary Commission as a specialised border interventionist agency to address all boundary disputes across the country.

“The states were mandated to constitute the states and local government boundary committees to handle inter and intra boundary disputes to complement the works of the NBC”, he said, adding that the 2-day interactive session was meant to achieve that.

The DG said the session would sensitise all stakeholders and the tiers of government as well as provide the platform for cross fertilisation of ideas on the best strategies for the speedy resolution of internal boundary crises.

He urged participants to suggest far reaching ideas that would facilitate speedy resolution of boundary related issues in the zone.

Adaji assured that the commission would work assiduously to facilitate both boundary demarcations and peaceful resolution of conflicts in the region and appealed to all to identify with the effort.

A statement signed by the commission’s head of information unit, Efe Ovuakporie, said the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, had earlier enjoined all to make contributions that would enhance harmonious co-existence across the region.

The event was attended by the deputy governors of the six south-southwest states, among others.