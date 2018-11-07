Credible 2019 elections will boost Nigeria’s image-Okowa

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has said free, fair and credible 2019 general elections will boost respect for Nigeria among the comity of nations as well as attracts foreign direct investment.

Governor Okowa said this when he inaugurated the executive committee of the Delta State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) led by Apostle Sylvanus Okorote paid him a courtesy visit in Asaba.



He urged the Church to pray for Nigeria and the state and make it known to all and sundry that Nigerian could have free and fair elections in Nigeria because “if we have credible elections, the comity of nations will have respect for us in the country and there will be direct foreign investment and the resource base of the country will develop.

“We need to do a lot more to ensure that our elections are free, fair and credible; I hope that the INEC and security agencies will play their part, but it falls on every Nigerian to ensure that we have free and fair elections and stand up and speak the truth; 2019 elections is a critical moment in the history of this country,” he said

He lauded members of CAN for their prayers and assured that security has been beefed up ahead of the Yuletide season while efforts are on to upgrade the Asaba Airport to international standards.

Meanwhile, the governor, who used the occasion to reel out efforts of his administration to construct, Warri/Sapele road, especially the Enerhen Junction; trans Warri/Ode-Itsekiri road and the Ughelli/Asaba road, stated that the continuous partnership between the church and government can only lead to positive results.

“The partnership between the church, traditional institutions and government must be strengthened for the state to develop and grow; the church should pray for our country Nigeria and the state.”



Apostle Okorete had thanked Governor Okowa for the development stride in all parts of the state, stating that the visit was to introduce the executive of CAN, Delta State to the Governor.

