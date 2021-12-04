CREN set to hold AGM, induct new members

All roads lead to the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja, Nigeria on Tuesday, 7 December 2021 as CREN, one of Nigeria’s foremost renewable energy organisations holds its 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

At the event, it will induct new members, and present the maiden annual CREN Energy Awards to deserving players in the renewable energy sector, with the theme ‘Energy Storage Systems for Renewable Energy Projects’.

Also, the AGM offers opportunity for CREN’s President, Dr. Sunny Akpoyibo, Ph.D. to present a report of his ongoing stewardship. The guest speaker is Engr. Franklin Omusi.

A statement issued in Abuja, Saturday, by CREN’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Uzodinma Adirieje, stated that the Crenstar Renewable Energy Initiative is a not-for-profit, multi-stakeholder association, which promotes the large-scale deployment, impactful and policy formulation.

“CREN works on bringing together the professional sector, government and civil servants, academics, associations, industry, financial institutions and services, the not-for-profit sector and end-users to act as an advocate and platform for efficient, appropriate renewable energy awareness, development, standards, expertise, implementation; and to contribute towards developing a comprehensive and deployable sustainable energy strategy for Nigeria.

“Those expected to receive the awards which are in various categories, include the Principal/ Chief Executive Officer, Petroleum Trust Institute, Dr. Henry Adimula; MD, Rural Electrification Agency; MD, Blue Camel; MD, Ashdam Solar; President, Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN); Prof. Chukwumerije Okereke; Hon. Sam Onuigbo, the initiator of the Nigeria Climate Change Bill; among others”, he said.

Adirieje also disclosed that to be honoured for their contributions to the growth of CREN and professionalisation of Nigeria’s renewable energy sector include Mallam Imamuddeen Talba, Vice President, CREN and Chairman, Steering Committee, Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Associations Alliance (REEEA Alliance); Prof. Abubakar Sambo, Chairman, Advisory Board, CREN and Chairman, BOT, REEEA-A; Engr Ganda Mohammed Yusuf; among others.

“These CREN Energy Awards are given to individuals and entities whose interventions and activities signify their commitment and passion towards ensuring clean energy availability in Nigeria. This is contributory to President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision towards ‘Decarbonizing the Energy Sector and Achieving Net-Zero by 2060’, as announced by Mr. President at the recently concluded COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

“The CREN Energy Achievement Awards is the first of its kind and an innovative annual award to recognise deserving members of CREN and the Larger community who have excelled in delivering Energy-based services and projects in Nigeria. With nominations carried out by an enviable panel of experts, the CREN Energy Achievement Awards celebrates sustainability, advocacy, and innovation in the Clean Energy Sector in Nigeria,” he said.