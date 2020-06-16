Cricket Australia chief resigns

June 16, 2020 Editorial IV Sports 0




Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts has resigned after months of over his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

The 47-year-old was criticised for his cost-cutting measures, including asking 80% of staff to take a pay cut.

He was appointed in October 2018 following James Sutherland’s 17-year tenure.

Englishman Nick Hockley, the chief executive of the T20 World Cup, has replaced Roberts on an interim basis.

Cricket Australia said a wider “operational reset” at the governing body will be announced this week.

Roberts is the third CEO of a major Australian sport to depart in the past two months after the National Rugby League’s Todd Greenberg and Rugby Australia’s Raelene Castle stood down in April.

You searched: ,

Matched content



Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*