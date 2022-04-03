Cricket: Awesome Australia beat England to win World Cup

Australia underlined their status as the premier international sports team on the planet by outclassing England to win the Women’s World Cup.

The Australians shattered records in Christchurch on their way to adding the 50-over title to the T20 World Cup and Ashes crowns they already hold.



Alyssa Healy crashed an astonishing 170 from 138 balls, the highest score in either a women’s or men’s World Cup final. Her partnership of 160 with Rachael Haynes and Australia’s total of 356-5 are also women’s final bests, the latter a record for any team against England.

England, who were huge underdogs to defend the title they won in 2017, will rue their decision to field first in perfect batting conditions. They also dropped Healy and Haynes in the same over.

Faced with such a mammoth chase, England lost wickets too regularly to ever be in contention, but Nat Sciver batted with authority for a century of her own.

Sciver was 148 not out when England were finally bowled out for 285, spinners Alana King and Jess Jonassen taking three wickets apiece in Australia’s 71-run win.

It was a disappointing end to an England turnaround that saw them reach the final despite losing their first three games of the tournament.

Meanwhile, awesome Australia were crowned world champions for the seventh time with a perfect record of nine wins from nine matches.