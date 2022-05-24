Crime correspondents shocked over ex- FPRO Awunah’s death

The Crime Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CCAN)

Have expressed shock over the sudden death of former Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), AIG Don Awunah, which sad event occurred, Monday.

The Association in a press statement signed by the Chairman, Hassan Zaggi, and the Secretary, Festus Fifen, Monday in Abuja, said: “The CCAN received with shock the news of the demise of Assistant Inspector General in charge of Zone 16, Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, AIG Donal Awunah.”

They noted that Awunah, who was appointed FPRO by Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris in 2016, was one of the exceptional and hardworking Spokesman the Nigeria Police Force ever produced.

“He worked closely and was very supportive to our Association when he was Force Public Relations Officer.

“The executive and the entire members of CCAN, therefore, condole with the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali, immediate family of the late officer and the people of Benue state, over the huge loss.

“While we pray for the repose of the soul of the AIG Awuna, we urge the family to take it as the will of God and be console with the fact that he touched many lives positively and made immense contribution to the protection of lives and property in Nigeria,” the statement read.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

