Criminal Justice Law: Kaduna inaugurates monitoring committee 

The Kaduna State Judicial Monitoring Committee on the Administration of the Criminal Justice Law has been inaugurated by the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Umma Aliyu-Hikima.

The inauguration followed the domestication of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Law 2017 in the state, as part of efforts by Governor Nasir el-Rufai led administration to reform the state judicial system to ensure the prevention of crimes and the promotion of peace and security in the state.

The 13-member committee, headed by the state Acting Chief Judge, Justice Muhammadu Lawal Bello, also had other emminent jurists, representatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Prisons Service, Department of State Service (DSS), Nigerian Bar Association, Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, human rights activists, as members.

Speaking while inaugurating the committee at the State High Court Complex in Kaduna on Thursday, the Attorney General charged members to come up with modalities that would quicken the despensation of justice and prisons decongestion in the state.

“I congratulate the Hon. Chief Judge of Kaduna state and all the members of the Committee on your appointment. The high profile personalities that constitute the committee is a clear and manifest indication of the weighty nature of the responsibility it is saddled with. The Committee shall be charged with the responsibility of ensuring effective and efficient implementation of this law by the relevant agencies.

“This provision, though rather looking too terse and innocuous, has bestowed on this committee, enormous , challenging and tasking responsibilities of ensuring that all stakeholders in the administration of criminal justice sector apply the provisions of administration of Criminal Justice Law to the letter.

“This is with the aim of promoting effective management of the criminal justice institutions, speedy determination of criminal matters, prison decongestion and ensuring synergy and cooperation amongst the critical sectors in the administration of criminal justice in the state.”

“It is my hope that the committee will come up with comprehensive modalities and strategies that will achieve it’s objective and ensure that the issues listed in section 467(2) are attained and actualized with you, Hon. chief judge being the chairman of this committee, given your wealth of experience, your skills, your competence, expertise and dexterity, in this important but onerous task ahead,” the Commissioner said.

Responding on behalf of others, Chairman of the Committee, Justice Bello called on members to avail themselves with the provision of the law aimed at reinforcing confidence in the justice system and identifying measures that would be expedious in determining criminal cases as well as administration of criminal justice in the state. “All hands must be on deck to ensure that the purpose for which the law was passed becomes a success.”

The state branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, represented by its Vice Chairman, Samson Audu, noted that the committee will ensure speedy despensation of justice in the state. Audu, who is also Chairman of the Human Rights Committee of the Bar, added that Kaduna remained the leading state in the North with the administration of the Criminal Justice Law.

