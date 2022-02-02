Criminals after my life, Ogun governor cries out

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, Wednesday, said criminals had threatened to go after him, following his administration’s anti-crime battle.

Abiodun had on January 21, 2022, re-launched the state joint security outfit, code-named OP-MESA, where he declared war on kidnappers and internet scammers commonly called ‘Yahoo Boys’ in the state.

Speaking in Abeokuta, the governor hinted that the hoodlums were feeling the heat of the newly re-launched security outfit.

He spoke at the ‘Ogun, Oyo Joint Security Meeting’ bilateral session put together by Ogun and Oyo state governments to finding solutions to the security challenges in their states.

The governor however dared the criminals, saying “I am waiting for them.”

According to him, “After we launched our OP-MESA last week, I understand that they have been working extremely hard; in fact, what I hear is that those criminals are now saying that Dapo Abiodun is making life unbearable for them and that they are going after me. Well, let me assure you that I will continue to make life intolerable and unbearable for you and I’m waiting for you.”