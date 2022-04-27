Criminals invade Fulani camps, kill 1, take away motorcycle

The Fulani cattle breeders resident in Rivers state have raised the alarm over the killing of their 19-year-old boy by some unknown criminals.

They also cried out that after the killing, their leader’s residence in Eleme new town community was invaded by some criminals who made away with his motorcycle on the same day.

The leader of the cattle breeders and chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) Rivers state, Alhaji Musa Yau, who gave account of the bizarre killing and theft while speaking with Blueprint at Eleme Trailer Park, Tuesday evening, named the boy that was murdered as Yusuf Mohammed.

Yau stated that the deceased was murdered by his assailants about 6:00pm in their little camp situated in Ogu community, Ogu-Bolo local government area, Rivers state, while attending to one of his mother’s cows that just gave birth to two calves.

The chairman described the killing as mindless murder and said they could not link it to any motive because the cattle rearers who settled in Ogu community camp have been living with the people for the past ten years without any conflict or criminal case.

Yau said because of the peaceful co-existence between the Fulani and their host, the late Yusuf and his fellow Fulani brothers had no ominous sign of any danger ahead of them till the day he met his gruesome murder in the hands of unknown persons.

He described the killing as horrific, saying the killers invaded the spot where late Yusuf was attending to his mother’s cow and twisted his neck without application of any other dangerous object, because no single mark of wound was on his body.

The chairman also stated that after the deceased was buried Tuesday morning, some unknown criminals again invaded his house at night at the Fulani camp located at Eleme New Town in Eleme local government area, Rivers state, and took away his motorcycle parked and chained in a hut.

He said the two incidents had been reported to the police authority in Ogu-Bolo and Eleme areas.

