Following the crises that rocked the Borno All Progressives Congress (APC) after the conduct of primaries, the state chapter of the party has constituted an 11- man Reconciliation Committee to look into complaints and grievances that arose the exercise with a view to reconcile the warring aspirants.

In a statement issued yesterday, the party said members are to allow each aggrieved person to present his complaint and resolve same accordingly.

Crises: Borno APC constitutes reconciliation c’ttee The APC State Secretary, Hon. Ayuba Bello, said that the committee is headed by the former Deputy Governor, Alhaji Adamu Yuguda Shettima Dibal, as chairman and the immediate past State Commissioner of Justice/State Attorney General, (SAG), Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan, is to serve as Secretary of the committee.

Other members of the committee include Alhaji Mohammed Makinta, Ishaku Joshua Shara, Umar Fere, Buba Wada, Kulu Ngala, Bamala Kukawa, Zuwaira Gambo, Aliyu Kyari Damasak and Yusuf Musa Bursar.

It would be recalled that the Minister of State Works, Mustapha Baba Shehuri and former Presidential Liaison Officer to the National Assembly, Matawalle Kashim Ibrahim Imam, had petitioned the APC NWC over the conduct of the Borno state gubernatorial primary election held in the state.

They called for the cancellation of the said governorship primary election, while Alhaji Mohammed Mohammed Kachallah, a state assembly representing Gwoza state constituency who had sought ticket for the House of Representatives seat had also protested the APC primary election.

