Crises rock Enugu APGA over 2019 guber candidacy

Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is not spared the crisis rocking the party as aftermath of the primaries to produce various candidates ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Prior to the primaries, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party led by Chief Victor Oye as National Chairman, had dissolved the Enugu State Executive of the party.

However, no caretaker committee was put in place to pilot the affairs of the state chapter after that dissolution.

The former state chairman, Mr. Ken Ike, who had already kick-started the process of primaries before the dissolution of the state exco, in a bid to avoid a vacuum, oversaw the conduct of the primaries to produce the candidates of the party for the various positions, including governorship, state and National Assembly seats.

The primaries conducted in the state produced Mr. Emma Nwamkpa as the governorship candidate of the party, but at the last minute, the NWC substituted his name with Bede Chukwuekezie.

Emma Nwakpa then went to court to challenge the substitution of his name, a matter that still subsists as at this time.

The development has rendered the party in the state redundant as members remain confused and disappointed over the state of affairs.

Speaking on the development, a former state chairman of the party, Mr. Okechukwu Nkolagu, blamed Chief Oye as the brain behind the confusion and crisis in the party.

“This is the first time that after the primaries of the party people will be going to court. Before now we had always been able to manage the affairs of the party. But look at the crisis everywhere from Enugu to Anambra, Imo and Ebonyi.”

Nkolagu stated that the party is now trying to set up a National Reconciliation Committee to harmonise various interests and create some form of stability.

