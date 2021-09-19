Crisis affecting our resolve to help unborn children – Ex-Nasarawa first lady

Barrister Khadijat Abdullahi Adamu is the first wife of the former first civilian governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu. She is the founder of Child Right Foundation, an NGO which she formed during her tenure as the first lady. In this interview with JOHN WADA, our correspondent in Keffi, headquarter of Keffi local government of the state, she explains the aim and objectives of the organisation and other important issues..

Who is Hajiya Khadijat Abdullahi Adamu?

I am the leader and founder of our dear NGO talking about Child Right

Foundation currently situated in Lafia capital of Nasarawa state.

What are the objectives of the organisation?

As you know, the child right foundation is a non-

governmental, non-religious and non-political organisation which mainly protects the right of the unborn child. The foundation also instills self-confidence, cleanliness and responsibility in the child. We also create awareness and support positive efforts for the survival, development and participation of the children in activities that affect them. In addition, we provide for advocacy activities on child right and so forth.

What motivated you to set up the organisation?

you see, the foundation was established in the year 2002 when I was the first-lady of this state out of my desire to contribute dearly for the development and survival of children especially to make sure their rights are fully protected. That is why over the past 16 years, child right foundation has had a similar programme on HIV/AIDS awareness in women and young people, child rights education, skills development, community development, reproductive health education. Our staff and volunteers are from various discipline and speciali dation. Also, our foundation has an effective and well established managerial structure, a well-coordinated financial system with highly resourceful staff, team of professional volunteers that are playing noteworthy roles in the programme design, implementation and so on.

The main challenge we face here at the moment is

that of insufficient funds for programmed implementation. Secondly, we don’t have support from the government. Also, the constant political conflicts and crisis that engulf certain part of the state which rendered some communities disrupted and lacked programme implementation. These of course are rendering some of the proposed activities stalled.

Can you list some of the achievement recorded so far in this organisation



You see, by the grace of God, we have recorded so many achievement so far in this NGO that time will not permit me to list them all. However, some of the are as follows: We have been able to partner and collaborating with both the state and local governments including communities in the discharge of our duties. Secondly, we have been able to developed capacity for staff at the local government level. Also, since inception we are piloting the child right acts in this state. We have also sponsored a bill at the state House of Assembly of child rights protections, that was in the year 2003. We also have been enlisting women at the state and local government levels on the need to also go for antenatal test whenever they are pregnant. Including some class rooms block and toilets that we bult in a females school in Doma headquarters of Doma local government of this state. So like a earlier said, these are some of the achievements that we have been able to achived so far in this NGO by the grace of God.Any call on the state government?Yes, I want to use this medium to call on governments at deferent levels including well-meaning citizens of this state and the country at large to always contribute the quarter to the development and sustainability of this organisation in oder to enable us achieve our aims and objectives for this NGO for the good of the future of our children, orphans and less-privilege in the society.