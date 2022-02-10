Crisis: APC support group backs ex-governor, Abdulkarim, on disbandment

A group, under the auspices of APC National Solidarity Forum has lent its weight behind the former Governor of old Sokoto state, Malam Yahaya Abdulkarim, on the ongoing crisis in the ruling party.

On Monday, the media was awash with the position of the governor of old Sokoto state, who raised the alarm that the current crisis could be the death knell of the party or lead to its fragmentation, if no tangible steps were taken.

He warned that the party is sadly slipping back into the pre-merger era due to the current rigmarole.

Chairman of the solidarity group, Abdulkadir Ahmed, in a media statement on Tuesday, said, “The simmering crisis in APC today is getting out of hand and it seems those saddled with the responsibility of addressing it are too cool to care and those of us who played pivotal role in the historic merger are now pained by the handling of the crisis”.

The group described the position of former Governor Malam AbdulKarim as “the only way out of an avoidable crisis with potentials of killing our beloved party”.

Ahmed, in the statement, said it was necessary to do something tangible about “this marriage of convenience called APC or disband it, to enable prominent Nigerians like the ex-governor of old Sokoto state to form a more united and formidable APC, because they are better organised and have the loyal followers”.

On the challenges confronting the ruling party at the state level, the group reechoed the position of Malam Yahaya Abdulkarim that “meddlesomeness of the national leadership in the affairs of the party in this country should be stopped in the interest of internal democracy”.