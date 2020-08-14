Crisis deepens in Anambra as monarchs suspend Obi of Onitsha over alleged highhandedness

Some concerned traditional rulers from Anambra state, Thursday, suspended the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe as the chairman of the state’s traditional rulers’ council over alleged high handedness and dictatorship.

The monarchs, who had earlier been suspended by the state’s governor, Willie Obiano over alleged misconduct for one year, also claimed that the tenure of Obi had expired as the chairman of the state’s traditional rulers’ council.

Governor Obiano had on August 11, 2020 suspended 12 monarchs for the initial period of one year for traveling out of the state without government approval.

They are HRM Alex Edozieuno of Mkpunando; Mark-Anthony Okonkwo of Alor; Chukuwma Orji of Ezinifite; G.B.C Mbakwe of Abacha; Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfa and Nkeli Nelly of Igbarim.

Others are Anthony Onyekwere of Owelle; A. N. Onwuneme of Ikenga; Ikechukwu Chidubem of Umumbo; S. O. Uche of Ezira; Emeka Ilouno of Ifitedunu and Peter Ikegbunem Udoji of Eziagulu.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, Igwe Chioke Nwanko of Nawfia, who was flanked by other concerned monarchs, said: “It is also a fact that the tenure of the chairman of the Council Igwe Achaebe had earlier expired upon which he tendered his resignation.

“Whether the state government accepted his resignation or not, he has no locus standi to suspend us especially since his tenure has long expired.

“Following this high handedness and dictatorship, we the concerned traditional rulers of Anambra hereby suspend the chairman of the Anambra state traditional rulers Council , HRH Igwe Alfred Achebe’’.

On their suspension, Igwe Nwanko described it as a nullity and a charade, insisting that they did not committee any offence to warrant suspension.

He said: “We are the concerned traditional rulers from Anambra state who were purportedly suspended for one year by the state government following the recommendations of the state’s council of traditional rulers led by the Obi of Onitsha , Igwe Achaebe. We are here to respond to the nullity and the charade.

“We state categorically that we have not committed any act to warrant being suspended. This is to say the least an abuse of power and high handedness by the Igwe in connivance with the state government that has become increasingly desperate as the Governor Obiano’s administration winds to a close.

“What was wrong about our ‘commendational’ visit to President Mohammadu Buhari on the good things he has been doing for the South East Zone and the Igbos to be precise?’’