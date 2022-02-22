Crisis deepens in Rivers APC deepens

P/Harcourt

Expectation by stakeholders in the Rivers state All Progressives Congress (APC) to resolve the lingering crisis between the Minster of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi faction and former Senator representing South-East senatorial zone Rivers state, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, is yet a mirage.

The Abe loyalists have yesterday declared that the problem between the two camps cannot be resolved by “underhand method of the minister and his group”.

The Abe supporters led by Opobo/Nkoro APC leader Dr. Bethel Oko-Jaja, addressed select journalists Tuesday in Port Harcourt where they accused Amaechi and his group of demonstrating a “law-defying methodology in their handling of the factionalised party in the state.”

Oko-Jaja reacted to a viral video clip in the social and traditional media in which he described as misguided politicians those bent on tarnishing his image by making some criminal allegations against him and three others in the state.

According to him, some people called for a press conference where they accused him (Oko-Jaja) for having a secret meeting with some notable politicians with the aim to perpetrate illegality and subvert justice in the pending court matter.

Oko-Jaja lamented that in 2018, Amaechi’s camp violently invaded a Port Harcourt court in their bid to prevent the Judge from delivering judgment in a suit filed by aggrieved APC members who were denied issuance of membership forms because they were perceived to be loyal to Sen. Abe.

He also disclosed that the party secretariat in the state capital was once destroyed by some loyalists to the minister of transport including threat to Abe’s life.