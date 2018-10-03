Crisis in Gombe PDP, guber aspirant dumps party

Kwakwanso’s son-in-law emerges in Kano, We won’t allow in-law’s imposition in Adamawa’

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Kano Electric Distribution Company, Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna, has rejected the outcome of the Peoples Democratic Party primaries in Gombe state, describing it as the worst of its kind and a rape of democracy. Gwamna disclosed this in a statement issued shortly after the announcement of the result by chairman of the committee, Chief Joe Akaka, in Gombe yesterday. In the statement signed by his media coordinator, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, the aspirant said, “we write to completely reject the outcome of the election based on the greatest degree of desperation and drama of Senator Bayero Nafada in regard to the event that took place yesterday, which has been described as the worst of its kind and a rape on the collective democracy that this party seeks to protect as a tool to developing Gombe state and Nigeria in general. “It was an all clear-cut victory results for Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna until the antics of Senator Bayero Nafada, who openly said that anyone who will not vote or publicly support anyone apart from him should be beaten. This is happening in an age where violence is being jettisoned by emerging democracies world over. And worst still is the fact that it was being propelled by a serving senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” While urging his supporters to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and vote its candidate, Inuwa Yahaya during the 2019 general election. “Rather than deepening democracy and good governance, the PDP administration has squandered its goodwill, and deepened corruption and abuse of public trust. “I didn’t contest for the office of the Gombe governor for my personal interest. I contested because you, the people of Gombe state asked me to contest. Our expectation can no longer be guaranteed in the PDP,” he said. Gwamna, who joined PDP in 2007, further said, “President Buhari has done well for this country and for that, we will join forces and make sure that he returns as president. We shall also see to the success of Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, the Gombe APC governorship candidate.” Earlier, the committee chair, Chief Akaka, had declared the Senator Nafada as winner, having polled 1,104 votes, to defeat 12 other aspirants, including Gwamna who got a paltry 147 votes. Kwankwaso’son-in-law Meanwhile, Abba Kabir Yusuf, a son-in-law to former Kano state Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, yesterday emerged as the PDP governorship candidate in Kano at a primary election conducted in Lugard House, Kwankwaso’s personal residence. All the seven governorship aspirants, except Ja’afar Sani Bello, were not aware of the primaries, which had votes recorded against their names. The results indicated that Ibrahim Al-Amin Little scored 51 votes, Bello came second with 258 votes, Salihu Sagir Takai got 95 votes, Muhammed Sagir Wali scored 167 votes, Akilu Indabawa scored 33 votes, while Yusuf, who was Kwankwaso’s Commissioner for Works scored 2421 votes. The exercise was conducted by the Kano PDP caretaker chairman and a Kwankwaso loyalist, Engr. Suleiman Bicchi, and supervised by a national officer, Chief Dubem Onyia. PDP kicks But the party’s state executive committee, led Mas’ud Doguwa, has declared the exercise null and void. Addressing journalists yesterday, he said: “With this attitude of impunity of enforcing candidates on members of the party, the national leadership of the party is doing nothing but paving way for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to win elections in Kano state.” He said a court had ordered a substantial order that the party’s caretakers were operating illegally, yet they went ahead and conducted the governorship primaries, saying members of the party would not accept such illegality

