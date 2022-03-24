Crisis in OAU sad, condemnable – Akeredolu

Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has expressed displeasure over the latest development at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, as most disturbing and a display of ignorance.

Akeredolu, an alumnus of the institution, while reacting on the protests, Wednesday, said the appointment of the Vice Chancellor, an erstwhile rancour-free internal process, has now become a subject of not only intense politicking among the academics and their non-teaching counterparts.

The governor noted that the latest news on the invasion of the campus by some Ife indigenes and traditionalists, allegedly to protest the failure by the authorities to appoint “an Ife indigene,” showcases the extent to which the system has sunk, almost irretrievably.

“This is, perhaps, symptomatic of the pervasive rot in the academia. This thoughtless, reckless and misguided step forebodes untoward occurrences in the future. A situation which sees totally extraneous elements to the university environment invade the serene ambience to offer support, presumably solicited and sponsored by those who may have lost out in the selection process, is lamentable.

“To assert that we are disappointed is an understatement. All those responsible for this disgrace should be ashamed of themselves, and this is assuming they possess any sense of shame. This act should elicit the most strident condemnation from all good people. I condemn it without equivocation,” he stated.