Crisis looms in Enugu APGA over certificates of return



The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Enugu State chapter may be thrown into another round of crises over delay in the issuance of certificates of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



Accordingly, stakeholders in Enugu State have appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to give certificates of return to acclaimed winners of primaries for governorship, Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency and Awgu North Constituency to get themselves ready for the 2019 general election.



The acclaimed winners are Bede Chukwuekezie, Emmanuel Ozoene and Chijioke Udeani.

In a petition addressed to the national leadership of APGA, signed by 16 council chairmen of the party in the state, Chukwuekezie was said to have had 45 votes out of 46 votes cast, while his opponent got one vote only during the primary election.

The signatories wondered why a certificate of return from INEC should not be given to him, “in an election he won as counted before INEC officials, party delegates and journalists.”

The protesting APGA stakeholders appealed to the party’s national leader, Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, national chairman, Chief Victor Oye, and other APGA stakeholders to cause INEC to issue the acclaimed winners with certificates of return immediately, for the interest of peace and the party’s progress in Enugu.

“APGA Enugu is ready for the elections, but, we are distracted by the uncertainties surrounding our duly elected candidates.

“We, the under signed members, are the authentic party chairmen of the 17 local governments of APGA in the state and we demand the party leadership to give our candidates their certificates of return and submit their names to INEC, so we can begin preparations towards the forthcoming elections.

“If this is not done, we will be ready to support and stand with our candidates in the fight for justice in this matter,” the stakeholders submitted.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.