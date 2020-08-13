Crisis rocks Anambra as full details of suspended traditional rulers emerge

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has slammed one year suspension on 12 traditional rulers in the state for allegedly travelling outside the state without “consultation or approval from the state government.”

According to a statement from the state ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr Greg Obi, the suspension which could be lifted, renewed or upgraded after one year took effect from August 11, 2020.

The suspended monarchs were Traditional Rulers of Mpkunando, Anambra East Local Government Area (LGA), Igwe Alex Edozieuno; Igwe Mark Anthony Okonkwo of Alor, Idemili South; Igwe Chukuwma Bob Vincent Orji of Ezinifite, Nnewi South ; Igwe G.B.C Mbakwe of Abacha, Idemili North; and Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfia, Njikoka LGA.

Others were Igwe Nkeli Nelly of Igbariam, Anambra East; Igwe Anthony Onyekwere of Owelle, Anambra West; Igwe A. N Onwuneme of Ikenga, Aguata LGA; Igwe Simon Ikechukwu Chidubem of Umumbo, Ayamelum LGA; Igwe S. O Uche of Ezira, Orumba South; Igwe Emeka Ilouno of Ifitedunu, Dunukofia; and Igwe Peter Ikegbunem Udoji of Eziagulu Otu ,Anambra East LGA.

The 12 t8raditional rulers along with that of Ukwulu in Dunukofia LGA, Peter Uyanwa, who was suspended last month, were sighted in some viral video being promoted on social media by government appointees that equally claimed they had travelled to Abuja with the state born oil magnet in order to report Obiano to President Buhari.

But the circular suspending the affected monarchs further warned them not to function as a traditional ruler in any capacity within and outside their domain, adding that by the development, they ceased to be called members of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council.

It allege that the suspension followed the recommendation made by their colleagues in the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council after a meeting at Prof Dora Akunyili Women Development Center Awka on Tuesday.

All attempts to get the embattled traditional rulers respond proved abortive as those contacted did not respond to their calls.

However, two of them who spoke anonymously said they are waiting to have audience with President Buhari.