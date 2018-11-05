Crisis rocks Lagos ADC as members demand exco sack

The African Democratic Congress Lagos state chapter is enmeshed in a crisis of confidence has some candidates and majority of members have demanded sack of the State Executive Committee members.



Blueprint gathered yesterday that while several petitions bothering on disloyalty and sabotage have been forwarded to the ADC’s National Working Committee (NWC), some aggrieved members are planning to stage a protest within the week at the national headquarter in Abuja to compel the NWC to act on their petition against the state executive.



Some of the aggrieved members alleged that the party’s state Secretary “had secretly served as coordinator for a PDP Presidential aspirant and this was to the knowledge of the state chairman who vehemently shielded him until he suddenly decamped two weeks ago.”



The party members also accused the state exco members of encouraging some candidates of the party to decamp to another party.



“We were shocked when our candidate for the House of Representatives withdrew his candidacy and joined another party in Ajeromi/Ibeju Lekki constituency”, he alleged.



Also, it was gathered that “the state chairman himself has abandoned the party midway process for governorship nomination to the INEC and travelled out last week, claiming he has gone for medical check up.



“If the national body of our party fails to take action against the state exco now it might too late because we no longer have trust in the current leadership of ADC in Lagos,” the source stated.



Another source at the party national head office said as at last Friday, the party was in dilemma as to who fly its gubernatorial flag in Lagos.





