Crisis rocks Lagos ADC as members demand sack of exco

Blueprint gathered yesterday that while several petitions bothering on disloyalty and sabotage has been forwarded to the ADC’s National Working Committee (NWC), some aggrieved members are planning to stage a protest within the week at the national headquarter in Abuja to compel an action against the state executive.

Some of the aggrieved members who spoke on the condition of anonimity alleged that the party’s state Secretary “had secretly served as coordinator for a PDP Presidential aspirant and this was to the knowledge of the state chairman who vehemently shielded him until he suddenly decamped two weeks ago.”

The party members also accused the state exco of encouraging some candidates of the party to decamp to another party.

“We were shocked when our candidate for Federal House of Reps withdrawn his candidacy and joined another party in Ajeromi/Ibeju Lekki constituency.”

Blueprint also gathered that “the state chairman himself has abandoned the party midway process for governorship nomination to the INEC and travelled out last week, claiming medical check up as reason.

“If the national body of our party fails to take action against the state exco now it might too late because we are no longer have trust in the current leadership of ADC in Lagos,” the source stated.

Another source at the party national head office said as at last week Friday, the party was in dilemma as to who fly its gubernatorial flag in Lagos.