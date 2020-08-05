Crisis rocks PDP over congresses in Niger

Crisis has erupted in Niger state over alleged imposition of candidates in the scheduled state congresses of the party in Niger state.

Blueprint learnt that cracks became deepened in the party when former members of the state Working Committee led by Barrister Tanko Beji decided to return unopposed with the backing of some group of elders who identified themselves as Patriotic members of PDP in the state.

The group led by former Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Zagbai Nuhu, in a press conference on Wednesday accused former Governor of the state, Dr. Ma’azu Babangida Aliyu of fueling the crisis by attempting to shift the rules in the middle of the game.

Nuhu said, “PDP is drifting aloof in Niger state and working to impose rejected aspirants during the congress. The party has been harassing members who do not dance to its tones. It is unfortunate that a key beneficiary of the party is now working against PDP in the state”.

The group comprising of Senator Zainab Kure and other top stalwarts and elders of the party said that they have lost confidence in the leadership of Dr Aliyu in the state, accusing him of dishing out forms to aspirants long after closure of nomination forms for the congress.

However, in a swift reaction the state Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Alhaji Garba Umar Chiza has dimissed the allegation against the former governor describing it as baseless and fabricated lies.

Chiza in another press conference said that some aspirants who were denied forms and screened out of the contest for the congress petitioned the National Headquarters of the party and got the ears of the national leadership of the party.

He said, “for the avoidance of doubt, the Caretaker Committee does and would not take orders from any quarters or individuals or group. On the extension of the sales of the party’s nomination forms for congress election in the state, the National body of our party okayed it to allow for wide inclusion of all interested persons especially all those who were earlier screened out of the exercise”.

Chiza argued that the extension has nothing to do with Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu adding that he is surprise to see some respected elders of the party engaging in mudslinging against another respected elder and leader of the party in the state

He called on the elders to join hands together in ensuring success at the congress election and in taking the party to higher level, adding that, “we are still one united party, there is no cracks in the party.”

