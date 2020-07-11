Crisis: You’re misleading presidency, NWC, others – Ajanaku cautions Oyo APC chairman

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, Asiwaju Rotimi Ajanaku, on Thursday, cautioned the party Chairman in the state Chief Akin Oke against misleading the presidency about the crisis rocking the party in the state.

The party chairman had said that there was no rancour within APC in the state.

Asiwaju Ajanaku while speaking with journalists in Ibadan described the statement credited to the Oyo APC chairman “as height of insincerity and insensitivity to the problems affecting the stability of the party in the state”.

“The Chairman’s statement is unnecessary, insincerity, a distraction and insensitivity to the plights of the aggrieved party members. It’s unfairness to the feelings and emotions of those who have contributed in no small ways to the survival and stability of the party in the state from its formative years”, he said..

Asiwaju Ajanaku added, “Can we afford to lose all the party members and loyalists who are currently not with the party and still win 2023 elections? Can future elections be won for the party by the few individuals or opportunists who have benefited, and are still benefitting from the party?

“Haven’t those marginalised and unjustly skimmed out at the party’s various primaries that preceded 2019 general elections rights to express grievances and displeasure

“Perhaps I should remind the Chairman that shortly after 2019 elections when the party first made a move to reconcile its members, the leadership of the party under the authority of the late Senator Isiaq Abiola Ajimobi promised to ensure that those affected by the irregularities that characterized 2019 primaries would be compensated with various appointments.”

Ajanaku further said, “Can the Chairman mention or list the names of those who have so been compensated? Should we forget in a hurry how the party was built and formed? Wasn’t it through collective contributions of everyone, especially some of the people we see today as enemies of the party? I think progressivism is a political philosophy in support of social reform, so shouldn’t there be internal social reform?

“If progressive is said to be a social or political movement that aims to represent the interests of ordinary people through political change and the support of government actions, so why would some people turn the party to secret organizations that is established to serve only their selfish interest. That’s why they continue to recycle themselves by fencing out others? .

“In fact, every progressive policy promotes greater freedom, opportunity, or security for everyone. That’s the distinction between progressive and others. While progressive seeks to extend freedom, opportunity, and security to all, others work to limit freedom, opportunity, and security; they redistribute wealth toward the wealthy, power toward the powerful, and privilege toward the privileged, unfortunately that’s the ideology of the type of progressive we inculcate into our party today.

“Whereas, the dreams of the founding fathers of our great party, APC were great, both for us as members and citizens of Nigeria. It’s about a poor child delivering newspapers and one day ending up as the publisher. It’s about an unskilled worker attending night school and becoming a successful manager. It is getting ahead through hard work, and being able to retire in security and comfort.”