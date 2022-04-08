Cristiano Ronaldo pays girlfriend €100,000

Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, pays his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez over €100,000 monthly for a variety of responsibilities, according to El Nacional.

Rodriguez, who is the subject of a new documentary entitled “I Am Georgina,” has previously spoken about the challenges of adapting to life with her world-famous boyfriend.

The pair have been dating since 2017 and have a child together, with twins on the way.

Ronaldo is one of the best-paid footballers in the world, having signed a bumper deal when he returned to United in Old Trafford.

It is believed the €100,000 sum relates to “expenses and care of the children”.

The couple had their first child together in late 2017, a daughter named Alana, while Ronaldo has older children from surrogates.

Rodriguez has also become a stepmother to Ronaldo’s older children, Cristiano Jr, Eva and Mateo.