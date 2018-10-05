Cristiano Ronaldo rape allegation: Nike expresses deep concern

Nike has said it is “deeply concerned” by rape allegations against footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

The US sportswear giant – which has a contract worth a reported $1bn (£768m) with Ronaldo – said it would “continue to closely monitor the situation”, the Associated Press reports.

EA Sports, which also has a contract with Ronaldo, made similar comments.

Ronaldo, 33, earlier “firmly” denied assaulting Kathryn Mayorga at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

Ms Mayorga, the 34-year-old former US teacher, was inspired to speak out by the #MeToo movement, her lawyer said.

“The MeToo movement and the women who have stood up and disclosed sexual assaults has given Kathryn a lot of courage,” Leslie Stovall said.

What did Nike and EA Sports say?

In a statement, Nike said: “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Meanwhile, EA Sports told the AP: “We have seen the concerning report that details allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, as we expect cover athletes and ambassadors to conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with EA’s values.”

In a separate development, Juventus – the Italian club Ronaldo joined from Real Madrid for £99.2m in July – came out in defence of its player.

In a tweet, Juventus said: “Cristiano Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus.”

