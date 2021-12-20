C’River steps up campaign on COVID-19 vaccine acceptance

With the reported outbreak of Omicron variant of COVID-19 across Nigeria, the Cross River state government has said it is intensifying campaign on COVID-19 protocol observance and that it also seeks to convince people that the vaccine is safe.

The Commissioner for Health and chairman of the COVID-19 Response Task Force, Dr. Betta Edu, said this while playing host to members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), who paid her a courtesy visit.

She stated further that principal officers in the health sector were joining other health workers in increasing sensitization for testing and vaccine acceptance.

“Healthcare all over the world right now is very challenging because the last time the world witness a pandemic of this nature was about a century ago. The world was not expecting another pandemic, much so this kind of virus that keeps mutating,” she stated.

The commissioner stated that although the government and the ministry were working hard to eliminate the virus, information making rounds on social media was enhancing vaccine hesitancy.

She suggested that the media should collaborate more effective with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Ministry of Health and others to encourage more people to take the vaccine.

“We are sending out vaccine to people amidst high vaccine hesitancy, amidst all the myths and wrong perception on social media; Cross River is still able to vaccinate a good number of people in each phase of vaccination.