Cross River 140-bed ultra-modern hospital reference point in Africa – Ayade

The 140-bed ultra-modern specialist hospital, located in Obudu, northern Cross River, equiped with latest technological medical equipment like MRI, CT scan, radiology, diagnostics and dialysis equipment amongst others, would be a reference point in Africa, Governor Ben Ayade has said.

Speaking in Obudu while inspecting the progress of work at the ultra-moderm hospital, Ayade said the hospital was at an advanced stage of completion and that given the reputation of the partners involved, Siemens and Coscharis, it would no doubt be a touchstone in quality healthcare in Africa.

“This is Siemens hospital basically. Siemens is number one in hospital equipment. Even in American hospitals, they have more of Siemens equipment, so we are convinced that our MRI, CT scan, radiology, diagnostics and dialysis equipment will be world-class,” Ayade disclosed.

He said he was convinced the hospital will be a first-class hospital especially given that it will have its own oxygen plant to produce oxygen, even as he disclosed that the hospital will have “a special covid unit, which will cater to covid-19 patients in a special way with oxygen fully generated from within the system.”

The governor further explained that the hospital was fitted with a solar power system to guarantee 24-hour power supply, thus not being dependent on the national grid

On the hospital’s bed capacity, the governor quipped: “We have a total of 120 beds, plus an additional 20 for those who are going into the recovery phase. So we are going to have a total of 140 beds hospital. Massive!

“So I am very excited this hospital will be the reference hospital for Africa, not just Nigeria. Before we took this design, we had studied all the hospitals in Nigeria in terms of all the critical equipments, even in Abuja, both public and private hospitals.

“We are convinced that the level of sophistication will be unmatched. Our dispensary unit has an outdoor station, you drive through, sit in your car and a robot delivers your drugs to you. You swipe your card, get your drugs and you are gone without any human interference. The human element is our secondary phase, should the robotic services fail you.

“We also have a partnership with a German firm for drug revolving program and also with Canadian team to support us with drugs. Of course, Cross River State has a pharmaceutical company. So we will also be producing drugs as a state.”

