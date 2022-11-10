Cross River 2023: APC leaders restate support for Otu, dismiss ethnic card 

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River state have vowed to wholeheartedly support their governorship candidate, Senator Bassey Otu, and have therefore dismissed ethnic card dangled by some members of the party over alleged one sided zoning of the governorship position.

A chieftain of the party, Elder Sam Bassey, was quoted in some newspapers as saying he would lend his support to the governorship candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) due to APC’s decision to give the governorship ticket to another Efik man after former Governor Donald Duke, and not to someone from another ethnic group in Biase/Akamkpa axis.

But, in an interview in Calabar, the member representing Biase state constituency in the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ogbor Udop, said Senator Otu would have the support of majority of party members, and warned against playing ethnic card in the forthcoming elections.

He said although the celebrated chief was entitled to his opinion, dangling ethnicity was unnecessary as Odukpani/Calabar South federal constituency, where Otu hailed from, was yet to produce a governor. He added that former Governor Duke was from Bakassi/Akpabuyo/Calabar South federal constituency and not Odukpani.

He said: “The people openly voted for Senator Otu during the governorship primary in which our leader, Elder Bassey, was part of. Prince Otu hails from Odukpani local government area which has never produced a governor. Ethnicity should not be an issue here. Instead, we should talk of federal constituencies.”