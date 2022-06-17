‘Cross River APC candidate still in gov’ship race’

The campaign organisation of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River state, Senator (Prince) Bassey Otu, has debunked reports alleging that the Senator had withdrawn from the race.

Its head of media unit, Barrister Ekpenyong Akiba, speaking with our reporter in Calabar Friday, described the report as “a mischievous handwork of the drowning cartel.”

He said all those who bought governorship forms across the country filled, signed and submitted the mandatory withdrawal forms, together with other forms, to the party national secretariat and that the mandatory withdrawal form was probably attached as precursor to the consensus arrangement which was in the pipeline.

“The letter of withdrawal is a mandatory form accompanied with the nomination and interest form for all APC aspirants. This is in light of the proposed consensus arrangement in fulfilment of the Electoral Act as amended.

“All Aspirants, from President to State House of Assembly, filled and submitted the mandatory withdrawal forms alongside the nomination and interest form. It is therefore shocking that mischievous social media agents decided to make it viral to imply that Sen. Bassey Otu has withdrawn from the guber race.

“Prince Otu is still in the race and by the grace of God will become the next governor of Cross River state,” he said.

