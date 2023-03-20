Cross River: APC wins in 11 LGAs out of 18

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has won in 11 local government areas of Cross River state out of 14 declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as at the time of filling this report on Sunday evening.

The State has 18 local government areas.

Out of the declared 14, the APC won in Obubra, Bakassi, Abi, Yala, Biase, Calabar South, Etung, Odukpani, Calabar Municipality, Akpabuyo and Yakurr while the PDP took Ogoja, Ikom and Bekwarra.

The result were declared at the State Headquarters of the Commission in Calabar and which was presided over by the State Reurning Officer for the election, Prof Teedy Charles of the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

Result from the remaining four local government areas, which include Akamkpa, Boki, Obanliku and Obudu were still being awaited as at press time.

Meanwhile, Governor Ben Ayade, who lost the senatorial contests three weeks ago, bounced back and won his Ipong ward, Obudu, polling unit with 283 votes to defeat the opposition PDP which came a distant second with 11.

Speaking, Gov Ayade said, “This is the last election that I am superintending over as Governor of Cross River State. I believe I have done well and our candidate, Prince Bassey Otu, will win this election.”

During the build up to the polls, former governor Donald Duke and the leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, had tasked electorates on voting for PDP’s Sandy Onor. Duke had described Senator Otu as Gov Ben Ayade’s surrogate.

However, Cross Riverians may have given deaf ears to both Duke and the PFN going by the result of the polls. The former governor himself surprisingly lose his polling unit to the APC, scoring 54 while the APC had 111.

Blueprint learnt there has been a wide spread clamour for power to return to the southern senatorial district of the State where the APC’s candidate, Senator Bassey Otu, comes from. The candidate of the PDP, Senator Sandy Onor is of the central senatorial zone.

