Cross River: Ayade relaxes curfew

Cross River state governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has relaxed the curfew placed on the state following the spate of security challenges there.

A press statement issued by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, Monday, said the decision to relax the curfew followed the improvement in the security situation in the state.

“Following a review of the security situation in the state, the state governor, His Excellency, Sir Ben Ayade has ordered an immediate relaxation of the 10pm to 6am curfew in the state from today, Monday 2nd of August 2021.

“Consequently, restriction of movement is now between the hours of 12 midnight and 6am with effect from today, the 2nd of August, 2021.”

The governor directed law-abiding citizens of the state to go about their legitimate businesses.