Cross River BDA launches dry season farming

As part of efforts to enhance the federal government food sufficiency project, the Cross River Basin Development Authority, (CRBDA) has launch dry season farming in the state.

The Managing Director, Engr Bassey Nkposong in a statement signed by an information officer at the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Delight Jackson, recently, while flagging off the 2021 dry season farming calendar, at Ogoja said that its dry season farming Programme is an attempt to revolutionize the farming calendar for an all year round engagement of farmers in the catchment.

Engr Nkposong noted that apart from ensuring high yield of grains, dry season farming makes weed control less tedious and at the same time reduces disease and pest attack on the crops.

The Chairman of Ogoja Local Government Area, Emmanuel Ishabor speaking at the flag-off event said that as the food basket of the state, farmers in the local government have been given another life line with the introduction of the dry season farming.