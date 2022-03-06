Cross River: Church donates wheelchairs to govt hospital, physically challenged 

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saint Calabar, weekend, gave a helping hand by donating wheelchairs to the General Hospital in Akamkpa local government area of the Cross River state.

The church also extended the gesture to the Muslim community in Calabar as well as other physically challenged members of the society.

Making the donation at the premises of the church at Eta Agbor Calabar, weekend, the president, Alex Nkoro, said the donation was a package for the church’s welfare programme for the year 2022.

“The church is doing this as humanitarian assistance to the less privileged and needy in the society as part of the welfare programme initiated by the Church decades ago.

“This is in line with the teachings of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, who taught us to show love to our society,” Nkoro said.

He added that he believed the gesture would help in reducing human sufferings.

Receiving the wheelchairs on behalf of the hospital, a staff nurse, Angela Akong, lauded the leadership of the church for having the ability to discover a particular plight of the hospital in terms of transporting patients within the hospital premises.

She lamented the dilapidated condition of public health infrastructures across the country and called on public spirited persons and individuals to always sow the seed of kindness for the sake of humanity.

Also speaking, secretary of the Moslem community in Calabar, Alhaji Shaaban Abdullahi, who spoke on behalf of recipients, described the gesture as demonstration of religious tolerance, love and acceptability, saying the gesture would ameliorate the plight of the beneficiaries.