Cross River guber: Ex-minister Usani set to dump APC for PRP

Barring any last minute change of plans, the immediate past Minister of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River state, Pastor Usani Usani, is set to dump the APC for the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

Sources said the former minister’s decision to dump the APC was not unconnected with the party’s choice of Senator Bassey Otu as the preferred aspirant to carry the party’s flag in the next year’s race thereby effectively shutting Pastor Usani and many others out.

Sources close to the former minister told our reporter in Calabar Thursday that the former minister would officially unveil his new political party in the coming days and that Pastor Usani was ready to throw his hat into the ring.

“It is not a rumour but concrete reality. The minister is not chickening out of the governorship race just like that. Although, he is still consulting, I can authoritatively inform you that he is out of APC which has decided to play unwarranted politics with the so-called consensus and zoning issues.

“People’s Redemption Party is his destination because he is destined to redeem Cross River from all the socio-economic mess we have found ourselves,” he said.

The 62- year-old Yakuur-born politician, who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s Niger Delta Affairs minister between November 2015 and May 2019, had earlier given hint on the workings of his mind during a recent interview.

