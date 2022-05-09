Cross River guber: Sen. Bassey gets PDP elders’ nod 





Elders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the southern senatorial district of Cross River state have endorsed Senator Gershom Bassey for next year’s governorship race.

The party elders said it was the turn of the southern senatorial zone to produce the next governor after the north would have completed their turn through Governor Ben Ayade.

In a statement made available to our reporter in Calabar, Monday, the forum said for equity, justice and fairness, it is expedient that the governorship seat is returned to the south.

It reads in part: “After due consultation with majority of Cross River state southern elders, it was agreed upon and signed by the under listed, that the candidature of Senator Gershom Bassey, whose withdrawal from the governorship race in 2015 and acceptance of a northern candidate gave credence to zoning, is hereby endorsed.”

The party elders said their decision to pitch tent with Senator Bassey was because there had been an existing zoning arrangement in place which rotates power among south, central and northern senatorial zones.

“In the light of palpable tension existing within the Cross River state political atmosphere, regarding which senatorial district produces the next governor in 2023, it is needful that simplified history be made available to the public in an attempt to put to rest issues of zoning, or free contest,” they stated.

Recall that there has been controversy within the last few months over zoning the governorship to the south especially with the entrance of Senator Sandy Onor from the Central senatorial zone into the race. Despite this, Onor and others are still hell bent on contesting the primaries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

