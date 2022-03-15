Cross River House Speaker swears-in new PDP member

The Speaker of the All Progressives Congress (APC) dominated Cross River State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Eteng Jones Williams, has sworn in Mr Ekeng Efiom Edet of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to represent Akpabuyo state constituency.

The newly sworn in member had, in the February 26, 2022 Akpabuyo State constituency by-election, defeated Mr Bassey Ekpo Efiom of the APC, scoring 5866 votes to Efiom’s 5363.

Edet is replacing late Rt Hon Elizabeth Ironbar, who passed on late last year after a protracted sickness.

Speaking in Calabar while swearing in Edet, Tuesday, Rt Hon Williams urged the new House member to start from where Mrs Ironbar stopped.

He prayed God to give Hon Edet what would be required to meet the expectations of both his constituents and the people of Cross River.

In an interview, Hon Edet pledged to do everything within his ability to ensure commendable representation, but asked for support from his colleagues in the House.

The House is made up of 18 APC members and seven of PDP who refused to defect to the ruling party when Governor Ben Ayade dumped his former party.