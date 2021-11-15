Cross River: Kidnapped RCCG pastor regains freedom

The pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Sunday Adeniran, and an unnamed female teacher, who were abducted

by gun wielding men in the early hours of last Saturday, have regained their freedom.

A security source, who preferred anonymity, told our reporter that the victims were released early Monday morning near Scanobo filling station, Ikot Ekpo 8 miles at the outskirt of Calabar.

He said pressure from the anti-kidnapping and cultism squad of the police, led by SP Awodi, made the miscreant to hurriedly collect what they were offered despite initially demanding N7 million as ransom.

“They knew that the Dragon Squad of the Anti Kidnapping unit was closing in on them and so they had to hurriedly collect about N200,000 and set their captives free.

“Initially they demanded N7 million for their release but had to just collect what they could as soon as possible and dropped them off at Scanobo area in Ikot Ekpo 8 miles at about 2:am,” our source stated.

Checks indicated that SP Awodi and his men from AKCS were already on their trail as at 12 midnight but immediately they got wind of the manhunt, they collected the available cash, dropped their victims at the aforementioned place and escaped.

In a related development, another victim was also rescued without paying any ransome to his abductors at the weekend in Calabar .

It was further gathered that the police, through the anti kidnapping and cultism squad rescued a 24-year-old businessman, Justine Esedeke, from his abductors.