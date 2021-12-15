Cross River lacks economic direction to drive devt – Chancellor

The chancellor of the premiere private university in Cross River, Arthur Jarvis University, Sir Arthur Archibong, Wednesday, lamented that despite the state having both adequate human and natural resources, lacks economic direction to drive meaningful development.

Sir Archibong said this while declaring intention to run for the governorship seat on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the state party secretariat in Calabar.

The governorship hopeful stated that Cross River needs a team leader with the capacity to tap, harness and manage potentialities the state is blessed with.

Sir Archibong said economic direction, impactful leadership and youth mobilisation could catapult the state to another level of socio-economic turnaround for the good of the people.

“I am at the secretariat to inform you officially that our state, Cross River state is in the bottom of the sea. This is not the state that we used to know. We as a people, as a party have refused to hold leadership accountable.

“We must stop this stick and carrot politics. It is time for us to understand the dynamics of the forthcoming elections. We need a visionary leader, capable of bringing people together in ‘cooperatives’ with reasonable funding, to ensure that wealth is put in the hands of the people.

“It will be a bitter and painful experience if we have not learnt our lessons all these years. We have suffered enough, another affliction should not rise the second time,” Archibong stated.

Chairman of the PDP in the state, Venatius Ikem Esq, lauded his boldness while commending the efforts he made to ensure the party had a secretariat.