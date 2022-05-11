Cross River monarchs to politicians: Count us out of your consensus confusion 

Chairman of Cross River State Traditional Rulers Council and Paramount Ruler of Bakassi local government area, HRM Etinyin Etim Okon Edet, has warned politicians against dragging royal fathers into partisan politics, saying they would soon speak on next year’s polls.

Etinyin Edet, who spoke in Calabar, Wednesday, in reaction to alleged involvement of certain traditional rulers in a reported consensus meeting of some parties, said monarchs across the state were too enlightened to get enmeshed in such controversial issues.

“We know that everyone is a political animal but traditional rulers should be isolated from partisan politics but not from politics. He should not be part of partisan politics because he is a father of all.

“Any royal father who indulges in the game politicians play does not know his onion. We do not indulge in partisan parochial issues about consensus or any matter about their primary election.

“When the time comes for the general elections, after the parties had chosen their flag bearers, that is, after their respective primaries, we will look at the candidates of the parties and make our position known.

“We will sit down and think about who would serve the interest of the people more among the number who would have emerged. At that time, it would be a general matter and not a party thing,” he stated, but warned the political class to count Royal Fathers out of confusion generated by the issue of consensus in some political parties in the state.

“A traditional ruler cannot look at his four children, for instance, and say, you, go and become manager of that multinational company and let this other one be in the village to take care of the farmland. If he does that, he would simply be igniting the fire he cannot quench,” he stated.

